A woman who lives in the quiet Pāpāmoa cul de sac of Waterford Park Drive was woken about 4am to the sound of glass shattering.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, said after hearing "glass shattering", she turned on the lights and another neighbour who lived opposite her ran across the road to tell her there may have been a home invasion.

Police are carrying out a scene examination of a house on Waterford Park Drive this morning following reports of two people being attacked in their home by masked intruders allegedly armed with an axe and a crowbar.

Detective Sergeant Darryl Brazier said two armed men entered a house in Waterford Park Drive in Pāpāmoa about 4.30am and allegedly assaulted a man and woman.

Another resident who lived in Waterford Park Dr, but would not be identified, said his daughter heard a commotion around that time but was not aware of what was happening.

He said his daughter "heard a woman screaming 'help me, help me' and then it all went quiet".

Brazier said the men were wearing masks and stole two cars from the house. These were a black 2011 Holden Commodore and a 1998 silver BMW. The vehicles were found at a rural address near Pāpāmoa soon after.

The victims suffered minor injuries in the attack and did not require medical treatment.

However, both were "pretty traumatised" and currently speaking with police, Brazier said.

Brazier said until the scene examination was completed, he was unable to say whether anything else had been taken from the property.

"We have very little at this stage because the victims are still being interviewed, so really, we are looking for any witnesses that might have seen the cars, or other activity, this morning.

"We know these vehicles left the address in convoy. We're not sure where they went to from the address, at this stage."

Brazier asked anyone with information about the invasion to call police on (07) 577 4300 or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.