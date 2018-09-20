Civil Defence tsunami sirens will sound across Auckland soon as part of a biannual test.

From noon on Sunday, September 30, the sirens will sound for one minute each and there will be 15 seconds between each set.

"It's important to regularly test the sirens to make sure they are working and so that Aucklanders know what they sound like," says Sarah Sinclair, acting director Auckland Emergency Management.

In a real emergency, the tones would sound for longer.

"There is no cause for alarm when the sirens are tested and the public aren't required to do anything."

The sirens are one of several public warning systems that Auckland Emergency Management has in place for the Auckland region.

"People can also subscribe to SMS text messaging or email alerts, the Red Cross Hazard smartphone app or engage with us via Twitter and Facebook."

In addition to testing the tsunami sirens Auckland Emergency Management will also be testing the Red Cross Hazards app, as well as sending messages to those signed up to emergency alerts.

"It is important to be prepared for emergencies like a tsunami by finding out if you live in a tsunami evacuation zone and what you need to do to be safe.

"Having a chat with your loved ones about what you might do if there is a natural disaster like a tsunami while you are at work, home or out and about is a really simple way you can be prepared."

Location of Tsunami Sirens

Rodney: Pt Wells, Whangateau, Omaha, Waiwera

Waitakere: Bethells Beach/ Te Henga, Piha North, Piha South, Karekare, Whatipu, Little Huia, Huia, Te Atatu South, Harbour View Rd, Te Atatu Peninsula North, Westpark Marina, Herald Island.