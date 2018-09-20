A man will appear in court today charged with murder after a stabbing death at an Upper Hutt property.

The man, 37, will appear in Hutt Valley District Court today.

Police say yesterday's death in Golders Rd was an "isolated incident" and they are not looking for anyone else in relation to it.

Emergency services attending the scene on Golders Rd shortly before 4.30pm after reports a man was stabbed.

A police spokesperson said yesterday that a man was arrested for assault at a nearby address.

A man, who did not want to be named, said he drove past Golders Rd and spotted multiple police cars down the road yesterday afternoon and turned around for a better look.

He said police had set up a cordon down the road and were turning away motorists. When he first arrived at the scene he counted 11 police cars and two ambulances.