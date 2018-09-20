New Zealand will live up to its name as the land of the long white cloud as most of the country will spend the day under cloud cover.

Today's weather isn't too flash but it's not too bad either, MetService meteorologist Brian Mercer says.

"In the North Island, there is cloud moving over this morning, western parts are quite cloudy and scattered showers are spreading over Northland and most of the west this morning then to the east in the afternoon.

"It should clear Manawatū, Whanganui and the Kāpiti coast by this evening then it should become quite fine."

Showers about Northland and North Auckland could turn to rain and heavy falls overnight, he said.

It was similar in the South Island with a weak front moving up the island.

"Some showers in Westland which should clear off by the afternoon. There is some chance of heavy falls in Buller and that should clear by the night.

"On the east coast, there are some gatherings of showers in the eastern parts and it should spread up the coast.

"We are talking about showers so some places may not get rain."

MetServcie said there were no severe weather warnings or watches in place this morning.

The showers expected around the ranges of Buller and western Nelson came with a low risk of the showers turning thundery in the afternoon and evening.

"In the evening a front a front should move north on to Northland bringing rain, and there is a low risk of a few thunderstorms with this front."

Tomorrow, a low over the Tasman sea was forecast to track past the Far North which brought a minimal risk of severe weather.

A broad ridge of high pressure would cover the rest of the country.

"A front, preceded by a strong northwesterly flow, moves over the South Island and across the North Island on Monday, followed by colder southwesterlies.

"Although it currently seems unlikely that this front will prompt the issuance of a severe weather warning or watch, snow is forecast down to 500 metres over southern New Zealand late Sunday and Monday, which would likely affect some of the higher roads and high country farms in the area."

It was the warmest day in months for several North Island locations today 🌞



Town / max temp / warmest day since:



Auckland / 21.0 / May 16

Te Kuiti / 23.7 / Apr 5

Wellington / 20.8 / Apr 26

Masterton / 23.4 / Apr 3

Tauranga / 21.7 / May 1 pic.twitter.com/iGA08quFr2 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) September 20, 2018

Yesterday, it was the warmest day in months for several North Island locations according to the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research.

Auckland peaked at 21C, the hottest day since May 16 while Wellington hit 20.8C, the hottest since April 26.

Masterton was a balmy 23.4C, the hottest since April 3 and Tauranga was 21.7C, the hottest since May 1.

Today's weather

Whangārei: Partly cloudy with a few showers, turning to rain in the evening, chance heavy. Southwesterlies developing. High 18C Low 11C

Auckland: Partly cloudy with a few showers developing morning. Light winds. High 17C Low 10C

Tauranga: A fine start. Cloud increasing and chance shower from the afternoon. Light winds. High 18C Low 11C

Rotorua: Also a fine start. Cloud increasing, chance of showers from afternoon. Light winds. High 16C Low 8C

Napier: Partly cloudy, a few showers from afternoon. Light winds. High 19C Low 8C

Whanganui: Partly cloudy. A few showers until evening. Southeast developing evening. High 17C Low 8C

Wellington: Partly cloudy. An afternoon southerly change then a shower or two at night. High 16C Low 9C

Christchurch: Cloud increasing, chance afternoon shower. Southerlies picking up. High 14C Low 4C

Dunedin : Cloudy periods and a shower or two until evening. Southwesterlies, easing overnight. High 14C Low 6C