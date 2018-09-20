A man has died following a stabbing in Upper Hutt earlier this afternoon.

Emergency services attending the scene on Golders Rd shortly before 4.30pm after reports a man was stabbed.

A police spokesperson said a man was arrested for assault at a nearby address and police are currently speaking with him.

A guard is in place on Golders Rd and police are continuing a scene examination.

"There is not thought to be any risk to the public at this time, however, the police investigation into what happened continues," the spokesperson said.

"Any further updates will be issued when they are available."

A man, who wished not to be named, said he drove past Golders Rd and spotted multiple police cars down the road and turned around for a better look.

He said police had set up a cordon down the road and were turning away motorists. When he first arrived at the scene he counted 11 police cars and two ambulances.