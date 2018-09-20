A man has pleaded not guilty following a crash that claimed the life of a Taranaki teenager.

The 37-year-old is charged with dangerous driving causing death and elected trial by jury.

The two-vehicle crash happened on the morning of August 28 on State Highway 3 in Brixton, north of New Plymouth.

Eighteen-year-old Olivia Renee Keightley-Trigg was driving the other car involved in the collision and died at the scene.

Not guilty pleas were also entered for charges of possessing a meth pipe and cannabis plant, and refusing to give a blood sample.

At New Plymouth District Court, defence counsel Paul Keegan argued for interim name suppression to continue, in order to give the accused a fair trial.

Police opposed name suppression, and Judge Garry Barkle told the court the Keightley-Trigg family support that position.

The judge declined an application to continue interim name suppression, but allowed a period for an appeal to be lodged, which will expire on September 26 at 4pm.

No application for bail was made and the man is remanded in custody to next appear on November 22.