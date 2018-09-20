After more than 60 years Ngāruawāhia is getting a new police station with construction of the prefabricated building already underway.

Demolition of the old station in the northern Waikato town will begin in the coming days in preparation for the new station to be constructed on the same site on the corner of Jesmond and Market streets.

During the demolition and construction stages staff will work from the police house next door to the current site, Waikato West Area Commander Andrew Mortimore said.

"The old station was built in about 1957 and has served the community well however it is time for a new station that is fit for purpose.

Advertisement

"The new station will offer improved access for the public and will be a base for our community, youth, and road policing staff."

Other specialist and support staff will also work from the station when required.

Once deconstruction has been completed earth and foundation works will commence in preparation for the delivery of the new station in late 2018.

The new station is being built off-site and will then be transported in, Mortimore said.

Before the deconstruction, significant items such as the carvings from within the front foyer were removed.

"These are being restored and will be reinstated in the new station."