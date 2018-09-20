Crashes and breakdowns on Auckland's roads are disrupting motorists around the city as the rush hour commute begins.

A crash on the Pakuranga Highway before Glenmore Rd is blocking lanes and motorists should expect delays - the tail of traffic winds back to Ti Rakau Dr.

Meanwhile, a breakdown is clear of traffic after the Victoria Park tunnel on the northbound lane of the Northern Motorway.

Further north, a crash on State Highway 1 at Hikurangi, north of Whangarei, has closed the road near Jordan Valley Rd, NZTA said.

A short detour is in place, motorists are asked to use King St, George St and then back on to SH1.

Traffic numbers in Auckland are moderate to heavy between Tristram Ave and the Upper Harbour Highway. Citybound traffic is heavy on the Northern approaching the Harbour Bridge.

The Northwestern Motorway is heavy heading westbound between Rosebank Rd and Lincoln Rd and citybound traffic is heavy approaching the Northern Link.

There is heavy congestion on the Southern Motorway heading southbound at times between Symonds St and Greenlane, again from Manukau to Takanini. Traffic is also heavy citybound from Ellerslie to Greenlane.

Northbound traffic on the Southwestern Motorway is free-flowing but southbound traffic is heavy at Massey Rd and again approaching the Southern Link.