Holidaymakers were enjoying a morning cup of coffee on a lovely December day at Vinegar Hill last year when their lives were turned upside down.

Among them at the camp 5km north of Hunterville was methamphetamine-addicted Dick Keefe-Wilson. He was high, about to cause chaos and would later be shot by police.

Campers witnessed Keefe-Wilson driving aggressively in a white Holden towards his 41-year-old partner after the pair had an altercation by their tent.

He accelerated hard making the tyres of the vehicle squeal, then hit the brakes, screeching to a halt just in front of her and stopping in line with an alarmed camper.

Keefe-Wilson, 22, picked up a magazine, then picked up his sawn-off .22 calibre rifle and told the camper "I'll unload this if I need to".

Keefe-Wilson was sentenced to six years and three months imprisonment by Judge Charles Blackie in Whanganui District Court this week.

He pleaded guilty to twelve charges, six of kidnapping, two of using a firearm against law enforcement, two of assault with a weapon, unlawfully carrying a firearm and threatening to kill.

Judge Blackie said that Keefe-Wilson, his partner and her seven-year-old son from another relationship drove to Vinegar Hill on December 15.

"On the evening of the 18th of December, you were sitting outside of a tent that you had constructed, surrounded by a tarpaulin structure designed to keep a degree of privacy.

"It was on that evening that you began to verbally degrade your partner, calling her a useless bitch and telling her to do some cooking for you."

She began cooking on a fire beside the tent, her son went inside to lay down, Keefe-Wilson followed him in and came out holding the rifle.

He said he would knock her out if the food had any sand in it, he ate it and then wouldn't allow her in the tent to lie down afterwards.

"At one point, you held the barrel of the firearm against her head," Judge Blackie said.

"You said to her 'I should just shoot you now, you think I'd have a gun at your head if it didn't work? Shall we give it a go? If I f*****g catch you, I'll f*****g shoot you in the head.

"This must have caused her to be absolutely petrified."

The abuse continued the next day and that is when the offending with the vehicle began.

A camper approached while the vehicle was stopped and saw him loading bullets into the magazine of the rifle. She pleaded with him to hand it over.

"You sat there with the firearm in your right hand, resting the barrel on your forearm and pointing it directly at this complainant," Judge Blackie said.

"You pointed the gun at her saying 'I'll f*****g shoot you' and she replied 'do it then'".

Judge Blackie praised the courage of the victim, who eventually convinced Keefe-Wilson to hand the magazine to her, before throwing it away when he demanded it back.

By this stage, police had been called, they arrived in the area while Keefe-Wilson had begun chasing mulitiple complainants with his car again.

"At this point there were about five members of the public in the rear of a campervan seeking refuge from what they could obviously see was an escalating situation."

"Another person was standing outside of the campervan, he got out and you approached him, you then put the firearm to his back and he had to enter the campervan."

Keefe-Wilson followed him into the campervan and made a complainant drive it until stopping when police officers were sighted.

At this point, the driver and the other complainants managed to jump out of the vehicle when Keefe-Wilson pointed the rifle in the direction of the officers.

"One of the officers, armed with the appropriate police issued weapon, fired one shot which struck you in the arm, causing you to drop the rifle onto the ground," Judge Blackie said.

"You refused to comply with police requests and it was necessary for a dog to be released into the campervan to secure your exit and even then there were violent struggles."

Police administered first aid to Keefe-Wilson and then arrested him.

Before sentencing, crown prosecutor Deborah Davies submitted that Keefe-Wilson deserved no discount for mental health.

"It's not as a result of a mental health condition that he's offending this way, it's because he had taken methamphetamine, in his own words, about 10 times since he'd been at that camp.

"As he said, he'd use methamphetamine up to 10 times a day, initially after using it he felt relaxed, but later he was likely to get aroused and angry, which is what he did."

Davies also submitted that a discount for age was not applicable.

"This defendant has 26 previous convictions, so he's got quite a history and he has also not committed this offending because of youth," Davies said.

"He has committed this offending because he's under the influence of methamphetamine."

Defence councel for Keefe-Wilson Jacinda Younger opposed the crown's views on mental health.

"I am suggesting to the court, and have gone to great depth to do so, that this defendant's drug addiction and mental health are inter-related," Younger said.

"He began his methamphetamine addiction when he was 12 and in many ways, that's when youth comes in to play."

Younger submitted that methamphetamine alters the structures of the brain and said that Keefe-Wilson instructed he was using because of the paranoia he was suffering.

It was due that paranoia Keefe-Wilson believed Whanganui gang members were after him, his partner and her son, which was the reason he grabbed a gun and fled to Vinegar Hill.

Younger said that Keefe-Wilson had tried to get help in June 2017, about six months before his offending.

"He reported to Whanganui Mental Health, explained to them that he was working and he was free of methamphetamine, but that he was really struggling with his mental health.

"It is a travesty that he was turned away and not medicated, because it had helped in the past."

Judge Blackie took Keefe-Wilson's mental state into account in deciding his sentence and also ordered that he went before a parol board at the earliest possible time.