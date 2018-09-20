Private landlords say they should also be compensated for being forced to rely on a meth contamination level now found to be safe for their rental properties.

"There is no doubt that how Ministry of Health guidelines were interpreted by councils and government departments meant that landlords, including Housing New Zealand, were required to take action against meth 'contamination'," NZ Property Investors' Federation (NZPIF) executive officer Andrew King said.

"We were told that we were irresponsible and uncaring if we didn't and the cost to our industry has been enormous."

Councils were so concerned about meth contamination that they had meth levels over the previously low limit recorded permanently on the properties LIM report, King said.

"Because of all this, rental property owners have been forced to spend millions of dollars on testing for meth and many unlucky souls spent tens of thousands cleaning their properties when microscopic levels of meth were discovered.

"Government is now saying that rental property owners were never required to do this and therefore they are not due compensation. However, State House tenants who were smoking meth in their homes, or whose guests were doing so, are to receive compensation.

"If it is fair and reasonable to compensate state house tenants for the way meth guidelines were implemented in New Zealand then it is fair and reasonable that private rental property owners, who are tens of thousands of dollars out of pocket, should also be compensated," King said.

Housing New Zealand has said it will reimburse tenants who were left out of pocket by its previously punitive approach to meth contamination in its houses.

A report by HNZ shows 800 tenants were kicked out of their state houses for meth contamination and 542 tenants were charged nearly $7 million in total for meth contamination between 2013 and 2018.

HNZ spent $120m on decontaminating and restoring properties, and demolished 40, while using a meth standard now found to be safe.

HNZ chief executive Andrew McKenzie said the report showed HNZ's previous approach had poor outcomes for tenants and their families.

"We plan to put things right and that means not just looking to rehouse those tenants who had their tenancies ended but to provide other forms of assistance."

He estimated tenants would receive $2500 to $3000 for reimbursements of costs such as destruction of furniture and moving costs.

In May, the Prime Minister's then Chief Science Adviser Professor Sir Peter Gluckman produced a report which said there was no evidence that third-hand exposure from methamphetamine smoking caused adverse health effects.

The report found remediation in most cases was needed only in homes that had been former clan labs producing the drugs and where meth had been heavily used.

The report said levels that exceeded the current standard of 1.5mcg/100cm2 should not signal a health risk and exposure 10 times higher (15mcg/100cm2) would also be unlikely to have any adverse effects.