A man was assaulted and his car was stolen on Tuesday night in Dargaville.

Police said the male was assaulted and sustained a blow to the head after leaving an address on Plunket St between 10.15 and 10.40 pm.

He was travelling towards Dargaville Hospital at the time.

His car, an orange/copper-coloured Lexus IS200 saloon, was later found crashed and burnt out near the Northern Wairoa Bridge on Victoria St.

Dargaville Police have appealed to the public for any information that could help, asking people to contact Detective Andrew Bailey on 0211915765 or Detective Sergeant Jonathan Tier on 0211915774.

Information could also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.