The community has come to the aid of a young Pongakawa family who lost most of their belongings in a house fire.

Kim Curtis, a relative of the family, said more than two trailer loads of donations had been gifted in less than 24 hours after the Wednesday evening fire gutted the rental home on Arawa Rd.

"It's unbelievable, we've been overwhelmed. I'm speechless at how the community has rallied around. A big thank you to everyone who has helped."

Donated items dropped off at the Te Puke office of Curtis' company Think Water included clothing for the two children, aged 5 months and 2-1/2 years, as well as a baby change table, furniture and more.

Meanwhile, a Givealittle page has raised more than $2700 for the family, who were not home when the fire started.

Fire safety investigator Jon Rewi confirmed a pot of oil left cooking on the stove caught fire and started the blaze.

Homeowner Zane Erickson said he was driving back to Te Puke from Tauranga at about 5pm yesterday when he heard about the fire.

He understood his tenants had left a pot of oil on an element while they popped out to pick up a vehicle, returning "minutes" later to find the house on fire and smoke alarms blaring.

"I'm just glad no one was hurt," he said.

Assessing the damage yesterday, he said it looked like the front of the house, which he brought to renovate about a year ago, was destroyed.

The house was insured but the tenants did not have contents insurance.

The rental house was gutted by fire. Photo/John Borren

Next-door neighbour Su Marsden was home when the fire started.

"I heard glass smashing.

"I was already out in the back garden, so I glanced over the fence and saw flames coming out of the kitchen window," the teacher said.

"I immediately rang for the fire brigade. I was a bit of a panic because I know she has got two little children."

Marsden said she did not know whether the family was home. Unable to get to the kitchen, she went around the side of the house, found the family's dog and took it over to her property.

Flames lick out the windows of the three-bedroom rental. Photo/supplied

The smoke was all through the three-bedroom house when she returned.

"I banged on all the doors and shouted, but I couldn't hear anything. I tried to ring them, but it went straight to voicemail."

When the family turned up, not long after the firefighters, "of course, there were lots of tears".

"There's just nothing you can do with the power of fire, once it takes hold. Unfortunately for us, there is not a fire hydrant in our street," Marsden said.

Firefighters battle the blaze as neighbours watch. Photo/supplied

Pukehina fire chief Errol Watts said that as soon as he saw the thick, black, smoke coming over the horizon, he knew he needed back up and a water tanker, fast.

"I knew it was bad."

When they arrived, the house was already ablaze.

It was badly damaged by smoke and the family lost "pretty much everything", he said.

"With the carcinogens of smoke damage in items, it's pretty bad. We've got to make sure that even with children's toys that look like they are fine unless they are washed really well, you're almost better to toss them."