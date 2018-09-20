Police have repeated their appeal for information about two vehicles linked to the Kevin "Kastro" Ratana homicide investigation in Whanganui.

Ratana was shot at a Puriri St property on August 21 and this week Detective Senior Sergeant Phil Skoglund said police wanted information about the movements of a white Hyundai coupe which was found burned out in Seafront Rd on the evening of August 21.

They also want to know about a 1998 Blue Holden VT Commodore with spoiler and tow bar which was seen travelling at speed from the scene of the homicide.

To date, no information has been received about the vehicles' movements.

Although a number of people have been charged with offences related to the investigation, Skoglund urged people with information who had not yet spoken to police to come forward. They could provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.