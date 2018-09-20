Police continue the hunt for those responsible for thousands of dollars of damage after the tyres on more than 20 vehicles on the North Shore were slashed.

Authorities said today no one had been arrested in relation to the incident, which saw dozens of vehicles on a North Shore residential street damaged in the early hours of yesterday.

Police received reports from residents on Tiri Tiri Rd, in Birkdale, when people woke to find one, two, three or all four tyres of their vehicle punctured overnight.

Most of the cars damaged had been parked on the road - on both sides of the street - while others had been in private driveways and side roads.

A police spokeswoman told the Herald today they were making an appeal to anyone who has information to come forward.

"Someone will know who has done this and police are encouraging anyone who has information to report it to police immediately."

People in the street were yesterday out and about assessing the damage.

Police are hunting those responsible for slashing car tyres on a North Shore street. Photo / Dean Purcell

On one car, a note had been left on the windscreen: "Hi, some twit has slashed tyres all down the road. Don't try driving off. Sorry :("

Among those affected were the Sword family, who woke to find the tyres on one of their cars - parked in the driveway - had been slashed.

Chanel Sword said the damage had meant her husband, who was home sick for the day, had to spend the day getting the tyre fixed.

"It was the icing on the cake, really. It cost us $130.

"It's not as much as what others have had to pay, but it's $130 we didn't need to let go."

Sword guessed the overall damage was thousands of dollars and did not count the hours people had lost at work as a result.

"There was a taxi driver across the road who had to get his car towed, a nurse who couldn't go to work and a guy who works at the local cafe. It's cost a lot of people.

"The street was quite empty last night. There were a lot of cars parked in the driveway.

"It's very expensive and it's so costly. Now there's this sense of not being able to park on the road."

Sword said despite what had happened, the incident had brought residents together - with offers of help from different people and even a discount at the local tyre repair shop.

Can you help? Waitematā Police urge you to contact them on (09) 477 5261, or CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.