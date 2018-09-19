A main Northland highway has reopened after a crash involving a rubbish truck blocked traffic near Whāngarei.

The breakdown has been cleared, but motorists are advised to expect delays as congestion eases in the area.

The rubbish truck rolled at the intersection State Highway 1 and SH15 blocking the northbound lane, just north of Ruakaka.

Emergency services were on scene, and the lane was blocked for several hours while heavy haulage equipment worked to remove the truck.

There were no reported injuries.