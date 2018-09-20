St John attended 22 synthetic-drug related call-outs across the country last week. The week prior the number was 23 - one of those patients was dead.

A New Zealand Medical Journal editorial published today argues the country's response to a new wave of high-potency synthetic cannabinoids needs to go further to prevent deaths.

St John experienced a massive spike in synthetic-drug related callouts in July 2017 when there were about 20 life threatening cases a day in Auckland alone.

At that time St John issued a press release in which Dr Margaret Wilsher, Chief Medical Officer for Auckland DHB, said there had been a "dramatic increase" in the number of patients who had smoked synthetic cannabis coming into the emergency department at Auckland City Hospital.

Provisional figures from the Coroner released in July 2018 showed 40 to 45 people had died because of synthetic cannabinoids in the year leading up to the announcement.

Co-author of the piece, Responding to a new wave of high potency synthetic cannabinoids, Chris Wilkins told the Herald a "nimble" community based approach was needed to get the crucial information about the drug's risk profile across to users.

There needed to be an engagement system sharing that information across communities, the editorial Wilkins co-wrote with Marta Rychert said.

Wilkins told the Herald knowing the specific compound involved in a death did not help the average user.

"A lot of money goes into that kind of stuff, which is important, but it becomes a bit of a scientific toxicology exercise when really it should be about disseminating information and getting people to stop taking the stuff in the first place."

Government departments were not necessarily the right people to get the message across and Canada had success with an NGO, he said.

"Literally hundreds of these synthetic cannabinoids are available and they change pretty rapidly, so its not the case of one particular compound being a problem," Wilkins told the Herald.

"The reality is this is going to be an ongoing problem - we haven't solved anything."

The editorial published today speaks of how intense the draw can be for users.

"For example, AMB-Fubinaca has been found to be 85 times more potent than THC."

Synthetic cannabinoids had been known to cause seizures, vomiting, chest pains, kidney injury, hyperthermia, psychosis and death.

These risks were often compounded by poor manufacturing but the cheap price point and strength of the drugs made them appealing to vulnerable people, the editorial said.

Wilkins said arresting a couple of drug dealers did not change anything and would not prevent more synthetic cannabinoid-related deaths happening next year.

Wilkins was critical of a law enforcement focused response to the problem and the time it took for the Coroner and Police to warn people.

"That seemed like a really lost opportunity to say something a lot earlier and get a message out."

A Coronial Services spokeswoman rebuffed the criticism.

"If an emerging trend is identified, Coronial Services shares information with other agencies such as the Ministry of Health and the Police," she said.

"A public warning was issued by the Chief Coroner and the police in conjunction with the Auckland District Health Board and St John as soon as a number of deaths, as well as hospital admissions, were linked to synthetic drugs.



"However, Coroners are only in a position to identify trends in causes of death.

"An early-warning initiative would need to be sector-wide as data on hospital admissions as well as deaths would be required."

A Ministry of Health spokeswoman said any death from synthetic cannabinoid use was "an absolute tragedy".

"Sadly, its use in New Zealand is expected to continue and the numbers of people using synthetic cannabinoids may rise."

There was a suite of initiatives underway by the Government to respond to issues related to synthetic cannabinoids, she said.

A multi-agency response group of Health, Justice, Police, Customs – working also with the Drug Foundation – was working on interventions to reduce the use and supply of synthetic cannabinoids, she said.

The Expert Advisory Committee on Drugs (EACD) most recently met in April 2018 and considered scheduling specific synthetic cannabinoids as Class A drugs under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

A total of nine synthetic cannabinoids were considered.

That recommendation was still being considered by Cabinet, she said.

Where to get help

• If you, or someone you know, is using synthetic drugs, police urge you to stop immediately and seek help if needed by contacting your local GP or by ringing the Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797 or text 8681 seven days a week to speak to a trained counsellor.

• If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111.