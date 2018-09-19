A media personality charged with several serious assaults will go on trial before a jury next year.

The man, who currently has name suppression, was charged with assaulting a woman with intent to injure that person.

He was also charged with assaulting a second person, on one occasion allegedly with a frying pan.

The media personality appeared in North Shore District Court today.

He has pleaded not guilty to all of the alleged offending and elected to go on trial before a jury.

The trial will be held in the Auckland District Court.

A date is yet to be set but the man will appear again on November 6.

He has been granted name suppression until final determination of his case.

The charges are historic and the man is alleged to have assaulted one of the people between May 31 and June 1 last year.

An alleged assault on the second person took place sometime between August 1 and September 21 last year.

Similarly, the incident with the frying pan is alleged to have occurred sometime between August 20 and September 20.