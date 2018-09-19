It was a great night for Lotto players in Flaxmere, with a total of five First Division winning tickets sold in the suburb.

Four were sold at Scott Drive Four Square, and another at the Flaxmere Pharmacy, each pocketing a $25,000 windfall.

Scott Drive 4 Square owner Becky Gee said it was pretty exciting as it was the first time the store had sold a First Division winning ticket.

"I'm so excited, four winners in one draw!"

Advertisement

Gee said she was looking forward to meeting any of the winners when they came in to check their tickets.

"Usually the poeple come in on Thursday or on Saturday when they buy their next tickets," she said. "Hopefully, [they won't turn up] all at once."

Gee said the best of luck the store had previously had was a Second Division winner a few months ago.

She said she didn't know what to do to celebrate the success with her staff.

"I'm just so, so excited. I'll have to talk to the girls about it."

A Lotto spokesperson said 40 people across the country won first division last night, with each winner taking home $25,000

Two people also took out Powerball - with one of those tickets sold in a Hastings Supermarket.

That person is taking home $2,525,000.