A survivor of one of the county's worst medical experiments has died.

Clare Matheson, whose Christian name was Veronica, died peacefully on Saturday morning at Mercy Hospice, according to her death notice in the New Zealand Herald.

She was 81.

Matheson, who battled cervical cancer, was at the heart of the "Unfortunate Experiment" study, which happened at the Auckland District Health Board.

The study followed women with cervical abnormalities but without treating them and without their knowledge or consent.

Senior medical staff at the then National Women's Hospital approved the study, eventually found to have been unethical during an inquiry by Dame Silvia Cartwright in 1987-88.

Her inquiry uncovered a failure to treat the early stages of cervical cancer for patients in the study and also failed in doctors' ethical practices in relation to information sharing and obtaining informed consent.

In a written statement some 50 years later, the DHB admitted the experiment run by Professor Herbert Green in the 1960s and 70s led to early deaths.

Sandra Coney, who with Phillida Bunkle wrote the Unfortunate Experiment story in Metro magazine, said Matheson was a "courageous and strong woman" who was essential in exposing what had happened.

"And who kept speaking up even when in the hospice. I am grateful to have known such an inspiring person as Clare."

The Unfortunate Experiment article resulted in the Cartwright Inquiry which confirmed the allegations made in the story.