A man is in critical condition, another two are seriously injured, and another two have been injured after four separate crashes around the country overnight.

A motorcyclist was flown to hospital after a serious crash on State Highway 2 near Kaitoke, Upper Hutt around 4.30pm.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman told the Herald the motorcyclist had been helicoptered to hospital in a critical condition after the incident.

A police spokesperson said the motorcyclist hit a barrier which forced the temporary closure of the road.

In Waikato, a person was seriously injured in a crash in Karapiro, shortly before 9pm.

In South Auckland, one person was seriously injured and another suffered moderate injuries after a crash in Otara around 11pm.

Another person was injured after their car crashed into a power pole and through a fence in Waitara, Taranaki just before midnight.