An Oamaru speed camera snagged more than 10,000 speeding vehicles, bringing in nearly $1 million revenue for the police in a four-month period.

The static speed camera, in Wansbeck St, was the busiest of eight such cameras in the south of the South Island.

Road policing driver offence data for the period between January 2009 and June 2018 and released this month breaks down how many motorists were caught speeding by the 48 static cameras around the country and the total dollar amount of fines issued.

According to the data, the Wansbeck St camera snapped 10,031 vehicles exceeding the 50kmh speed limit between March 1, when the camera was installed, and June 30.

Advertisement

Of those, 2658 fines were issued in March, 2039 in April, 2751 in May and 2583 in June.

The dollar value of the fines totalled $916,510 - an average of $91.34 per offence.