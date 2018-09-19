A man has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after being shot in Hamilton last night.

Police responded to the incident on Derby St, in Nawton, Hamilton at 10.25pm last night after receiving reports a man had been shot.

Detective Sergeant Ian Foster said an investigation was under way to establish exactly what has occurred and inquiries were being made to find the offenders, who left the scene in a car.

A scene examination on Derby St will continue this morning. The street has been cordoned off from the public.

A Waikato Hospital spokesperson said the man was in a stable condition in the High Dependency Ward on Thursday morning.

Hamilton residents reported hearing gunfire and said there was a strong police presence.

A Hamilton local told Stuff they heard three or four gunshots.

A Derby St resident said it was a difficult area to live in.

"It is not Remuera, let's put it that way," he said.

"There is a real mixture of people. I am in a housing corp unit on my own and I feel quite safe here but the neighbours are a bit raucous on the weekend and there are neighbours further up the street who always have police cars outside their place.

"People hoon up and down at 100km/h with loud exhaust pipes and that sort of thing."

Police are keen to talk to anyone who was in the area last night and may have information of interest to the investigation.

People can contact Hamilton Police on 07 858 6200 or call Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.

Last night's incident follows the death of 23-year-old Robert Nelson who was killed in a shooting in Hamilton in the early hours of July 8.

Nelson was shot dead and his girlfriend, Kahlee Marfell, was shot in the leg during the confrontation when three men stormed the Matthews Cres, Melville, house about 12.45am.

A 17-year-old was also critically injured after being shot four times in the hallway of the house in the shooting which the Herald understands was targeted at Marshall's senior Mongrel Mob father, Mark "Griff" Griffiths.

Nelson was not connected to a gang and his family say he was trying to protect his partner after she was shot.