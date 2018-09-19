Fine weather is expected across Aotearoa with many centres predicting temperatures in the high teens and early 20s.

Most of the country would be waking up to a "pretty nice morning" with some cloud coverage here and there, but nothing too bad, MetService meteorologist Brian Mercer said.

"There are some showers on the east coast of Gisborne that are fading away and we are expecting them to clear this morning. The Gisborne ranges may get some heavy rain in the afternoon.

"For the rest of the country, it is a pretty nice morning with some cloud coverage ... and some showers in the Canterbury plains.

"During the morning we are expecting the showers in Canterbury to move on to Fiordland. By this evening that will turn to rain and then move to Westland. The rest of the south will be good for most of the day."

No severe weather warnings or watches were currently in place.

The North Island would be relatively fine today aside from some isolated showers in Gisborne which could become heavy in the ranges, Mercer said.

Tomorrow, the South Island had a weak front moving north bringing rain to the West Coast before becoming mostly fine in the afternoon.

"There will be some inland showers and scattered rain for Otago and Clutha but that should ease in the afternoon."

For the North Island on Friday it will be cloudy and most areas will see some showers or rain.

The weakening front moving up the south would track to the north and by afternoon or evening it will have made it to the North Island, bringing some showers which would clear for most places overnight

The showers would continue overnight for Bay Of Plenty, Gisborne and Auckland into Saturday morning.

Where is our air coming from? The answer forms the basis of short & long range projections 💡



Once the 'fist' of sub-tropical moisture (🔴) pushes away from the North Island, we see surges of less moist air (🔵) from the southwest & south over the next week. pic.twitter.com/GIzHcAjmjc — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) September 19, 2018

"It should clear Auckland by Saturday afternoon, showers will remain around Northland and Gisborne."

Today's weather

Whangārei: Partly cloudy, and chance shower until evening. Southwest breezes. High 20C Low 12C

Auckland: A cloudy morning then afternoon fine spells, but chance of a shower or two. Southwest breezes. High 20C Low 12C

Tauranga: A cloudy morning then afternoon fine spells, but chance of a shower or two. Light winds. High 20C Low 12C

Whanganui: Fine apart from evening cloud. Light winds. High 19C Low 9C

Napier: Morning low cloud and a shower or two, then becoming fine. Easterlies dying this evening. High 18C Low 9C

Wellington: Fine apart from some evening cloud in the north. Northerly breezes. High 17C Low

Christchurch: Possible early low cloud, then fine. Northeasterlies turning southwest overnight. High 21C Low 6C

Dunedin: High cloud increasing, and a few spots evening rain. Northeasterlies dying out tonight. High 16C Low 8C