A fire has ravaged a young Bay of Plenty family's home, leaving them without most of their possessions.

The blaze swept through the house in Pongakawa today and due to fire and smoke the family with two children, a 4-month-old girl and a 2-year-old boy, have lost almost everything.

Pictures show the house with flames rising out of the windows and smoke billowing into the air.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze, but not before much of the home was destroyed.

Flames can be seen climbing outside of the windows. Photo / Supplied

Neighbour Su Mars posted on social media urging the community to donate to the family.

"Donations wanted. Our lovely young neighbours house has just gone up in flames," she posted earlier this evening.

"If you have any baby clothes, toys, kitchen ware, furniture etc you could donate please take them to Think Water in Te Puke who will pas them on to them [sic]."

Fire crews battle the blaze as people watch on. Photo / Supplied

A Givealittle page has been created for the family with some funds already having been donated.

"My friend has just lost everything to a house fire. She didn't have insurance and nothing is savable," the page reads.

"She has a 2 and a half year old boy and a 5 month old baby and has been left with nothing [sic]."