Fire crews have contained a fire on the Te Atatu Peninsula which was ignited earlier this evening.

Te Atatu Motors on the corner of Wharf Rd and Abbotleigh Ave was well involved in flames when Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews arrived earlier tonight.

A FENZ spokesman told the Herald there are still crews in attendance but the fire had been contained.

Five crews attended the blaze after they were notified of the incident around 8pm, the spokesman said.

Photographs from the scene show fire damage on the wall inside the Te Atatu Motors garage.