Three students from New Zealand universities have been granted scholarships to study at Cambridge University in England, worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Gabrielle Budd, Sam Frengley and Stephanie McGimpsey have each been awarded Woolf Fisher Scholarship's which cover study and living costs at Cambridge.

The estimated value of each scholarship is around $300,000 and is one of the largest handed to New Zealand students.

Twenty-four-year-old Budd is studying medicine at the University of Otago and wishes to become a world leader in medical reach, she told Universities New Zealand.

"I have always been fascinated by the human immune system, and in the perpetual arms race between humans and microbial pathogens," she said.

"The MRC laboratory at Cambridge University produces leading research in cell-autonomous immunity and innate defences against bacterial infection.

"Infectious disease and immunity is a field I plan to continue to study after my doctorate has been completed, as a scientist and a clinician."

Frengley, 21, is currently a Bachelor of Science (Hons) student at the University of Canterbury - his honours project focused on the arithmetic of elliptic curves.

He is fascinated by numbers and hopes to complete a doctoral degree before returning to New Zealand and being a part of the mathematical community.

McGimpsey is doing a Master of Science in biochemistry at the University of Otago.

She has already completed a bachelor's degree and a postgraduate diploma in biological sciences at the University of Canterbury.

The 25-year-old plans to do a PhD in bioinformatics at Cambridge University and will carry out her research at the Wellcome Sanger Institute.

The Woolf Fisher Trust and the scholarship invests in young New Zealanders in academic research and innovation, which is acknowledged by Universities New Zealand.

The scholarship selects young Kiwis based on their outstanding academic ability, leadership potential and their integrity, vision and capacity for work.

Sir Woolf Fisher (1912-1975), co-founder of Fisher and Paykel, set up his Trust in 1960 to recognise and reward excellence in education.

The closing date for the next round of applications is August 1, 2019.