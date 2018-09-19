A motorcyclist has been flown to hospital after a serious crash on State Highway 2 near Kaitoke, Upper Hutt, earlier this afternoon.

Emergency services are attending the scene on Remutaka Hill which has forced the closure of SH2 in both directions.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman told the Herald the motorcyclist had been helicoptered to hospital in a critical condition after the incident.

He said the incident occurred around 4.30pm and the road would remain closed for another hour or so.

A police spokesperson asked motorists to avoid the area if possible.

More to come.

