Family of missing woman Theres'a Urlich have given up hope after more than seven months has passed since the Kaitaia woman disappeared without a trace.

Urlich, 45, has not been seen since February 4 when she hitchhiked to her cousin's house in Kaeo, showered, changed her clothes, had something to eat and left - heading south.

That was the last her family saw or heard from her.

Cousin Vervies Barnes said after months of no contact or sightings, the family had given up hope that she was still alive but were searching for answers.

"There is a whole ton of emotions. Seven months is a long time and someone should have seen her by now," Barnes said.

"We feel like it has been too long to know that she is still up and about as no one has seen her and we haven't had any contact from her at all.

"We have come to the realisation she is not coming back, but we do believe we will find her. We would just like some closure."

Prior to her disappearance, Urlich was living in a rental property and receiving community support from Te Mana Oranga.

Urlich had been supported by Te Mana Oranga Trust, a facility in Kaitaia which provides adult community support services for mental health and addiction.

Barnes said her cousin had suffered from mental health issues for a number of years, and was on medication.

Kaitaia woman Theres'a Urlich who hasn't been seen since February 4. Photo / Supplied

Ian McKenzie from the Northland DHB said the DHB was notified by Te Mana Oranga that Urlich was not at home on February 5.

Urlich then missed a pre-arranged appointment on February 7 and subsequently a missing person's report was filed with police on February 8.

Detective Sergeant Mark Dalzell, of Kaitaia Police, said police had made extensive inquiries in relation to this missing persons case.

"But unfortunately we have not been successfully in locating Theres'a Urlich," he said.

"This remains an active file and police are continuing to review and follow lines of inquiries.

"Police are keeping an open mind to her possible whereabouts."

Earlier in the year Dalzell said the focus of the police inquiry had been a public appeal using both mainstream, local and social media.

"We have had members of the public come forward and the information provided has been followed up but unfortunately it has not led us to Theres'a.

"Given we have no real starting point for where she may be, no physical search of a specific area has been conducted," he said at the time.

"We have also made inquiries around her bank account as well as getting the assistance of our partner agencies to circulate information throughout some of Auckland's drop-in centres."

Dalzell said every missing person's case was treated seriously.

"The Far North is a tight-knit community and many of our officers know Theres'a and are deeply concerned for her welfare."

Anyone who has any information who has yet to speak with police is urged to contact Kaitaia Police on 09 408 6500, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.