A cleared crash on Redoubt Rd in Goodwood Heights near Manukau is causing significant delays in the area.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Everglade Drive and Hollyford Drive.

The New Zealand Transport Agency asks motorists to follow the directions of emergency services and to avoid the area if possible.

Elsewhere, traffic is heavy on the Northern Motorway for traffic heading both north and southbound around the Harbour Bridge.

Southbound traffic on the Southern Motorway is heavy in patches between Symonds St and Mt Wellington, again in patches from Manukau to Takanini. Citybound traffic is heavy from Ellerslie to Greenlane on the Southern Motorway.

Congestion is building on the Northwestern Motorway, with heavy traffic at Great North Rd and Te Atatu Rd for westbound motorists, again at Lincoln Rd. In the other direction traffic is heavy approaching the Northern Link.

Northbound traffic on the Southwestern Motorway is heavy between George Bolt Memorial Dr and Mangere Bridge. Southbound traffic is heavy from Walmsley Rd to Massey Rd, again approaching the Southern Link.