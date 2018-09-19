A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged with grievous bodily harm after a stabbing in Napier at the weekend.

The attack occurred at 9.45am on Saturday, September 15 at Bledisloe Rd, Maraenui.

Police were quick to respond after a 42-year-old man turned up at the Wellesley Medical Centre with "life-threatening injuries".

He remains in Hawke's Bay Hospital in a critical condition.

Advertisement

The 26-year-old has been remanded in custody and is due to reappear in the Hastings District Court on Wednesday October 10.

Police are still asking those with any information on the attack to come forward.

Information can be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or the Hawke's Bay police on (06) 873 0500.