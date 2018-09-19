A run-down garage in a coveted Wellington suburb has sold for well over its rateable value (RV) of $50,000, a real estate agent says.

A tiny 95sqm plot of land in the leafy suburb of Kelburn housing an old, one-car garage sold by tender last week for "a lot higher" than the owners were expecting, Ray White agent Stuart Gray said.

He could not reveal the sale price, but said interest in the property was "enormous".

"My phone basically went every few minutes. We turned it into a tender because of that."

Gray estimated between 50 and 100 people showed genuine interest in the property, and they received about 24 tenders.

The triangular section would not be ideal for building on. Photo / Supplied

"It's just really interesting to see the enthusiasm for a small plot of land."

Comments from those interested indicated some were keen to build a tiny home on the property, and others were simply interested in reducing their carbon footprint.

The triangular section would be hard to build on though, he said.

Gray had never sold a similar section in more than 25 years in the job, but said in earlier years small sections of land were difficult to sell.

"Basically they just didn't used to have any inquiry, little plots of land. You'd have a section for years."

It was particularly hard in Wellington where the land was often hilly, he said.

The sellers were feeling "pleased" with the result.

"It's a lot higher than they were expecting."

The section and garage had come off a property with a house on it that they had sold previously.

"This is just a bit of a bonus."

Gray thought the listing heading "garage sale" might have helped gather some of the interest.

In the listing, he described the property as "a rare opportunity to buy and rebuild an old garage in a prime Kelburn location".

The garage needs a new roof and sides.