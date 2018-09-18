Drug squad detectives covertly monitor Kawerau after major drug raids and today arrested three individuals who allegedly took over the town's drug trade.

Six months after a major raid on the Mongrel Mob in the eastern Bay of Plenty, police have charged a trio who allegedly filled the void left in the methamphetamine supply chain in Kawerau.

Operation Notus led to the arrests of 48 people and the restraint of nearly $3 million of property in March this year.

Community leaders welcomed the targeting of the Kawerau Mongrel Mob - which police say led to a 34 per cent drop in crime - but warned others would fill the gap in the drug market.

Today it was revealed detectives from the National Organised Crime Group continued surveillance in the town and arrested three more people - two men and a woman - who now face serious methamphetamine and firearms charges.

Search warrants were executed this morning at properties in Kawerau,

Whakatane and Te Teko



"This was a major disruption to organised crime and methamphetamine supply

in the Eastern Bay of Plenty," said Acting Eastern Bay of Plenty Area Commander, Senior Sergeant Richard Miller.

"We took the opportunity to encourage users of methamphetamine to engage

with support and treatment services to help them break the downward cycle of

addiction.



"We know that methamphetamine is a major driver of crime, with users often

resorting to crime in order to fund their addiction."

One of 48 people arrested in raids on the Mongrel Mob in March 2018. Photo / Alan Gibson.

Miller said Kawerau was a much safer place after the first termination of Operation Notus, according to crime statistics in the three months after the raids.



Police statistics showed a 34 per cent reduction in overall crime including a 50 per cent decrease in violent offending, a 41 per cent decrease in dishonesty offending and a 34 per cent decrease in antisocial and drug related offending.



"This was a great result, but we know that there is still a lot of work to

be done to make our community even safer," said Miller.



"We have been monitoring the situation in Kawerau over the past six months

and today's arrests show we will continue targeting anyone who preys on

this town through the distribution and supply of illicit drugs.



"We are also focused on working with iwi and our partner agencies to offer

advice and support services to victims of this group, and those who have been

identified as methamphetamine users," said Miller.

Police seized $3m of assets, including these vehicles, in Operation Notus. Photo / Alan Gibson.

• Police urge anyone affected by methamphetamine addiction to seek help

through the Alcohol and Drug Helpline 0800 787 797 or free text 1737 to speak

with a trained counsellor.



Anyone with information regarding the supply of methamphetamine

can contact their local Police or Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.