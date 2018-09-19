The story of one of New Zealand's most celebrated leaders for social justice will reach more people around the world today - thanks to Wikipedia.

Suffragette Kate Sheppard is highlighted as a featured article on the online encyclopaedia giant; recognising 125 years of women's suffrage in New Zealand.

"Kate Sheppard (1848-1934) was the most prominent member of the women's suffrage movement in New Zealand and is one of that nation's best-known historical figures,'' the article reads.

It goes on to tell of Sheppard's work to promote women's right to vote - by organising petitions and public meetings, writing letters to the press and developing relationships with politicians of the day.

Advertisement

"Through her skilful writing and persuasive public speaking, she successfully advocated women's suffrage.''

It also highlights the fact that in 1991, her picture replaced that of Queen Elizabeth II on our $10 note.

New Zealand's most prominent suffragette, Kate Sheppard, is today's feature article on online encyclopedia website Wikipedia. Photo / Supplied

A New Zealand-based Wikipedia administrator, Tom Schwede, told the Herald the process of getting an article included in the Featured Article section on the home page was long and complex.

The idea was first pitched in June last year by a fellow Kiwi administrator based in Auckland.

"First, you put an article up for peer review. It can then become a Featured Article candidate,'' Schwede explained.

"[Kate Sheppard's] article was promoted to that status on 30 August 2018 - just in time!''

Kate Sheppard devoted her life to working for women's equality and died in 1934 after having seen the first women elected to the New Zealand Parliament. Photo / Alexander Turnbull Library

Statistics from the website showed that between last September and August this year, the monthly average of home page views was 25,352.

In the last three months, Sheppard's article had an average of 200 views a day.

Yesterday's views shot up to 1900 and Schwede guessed today's views would reach tens of thousands.

Established in 2001, Wikipedia is one of the world's most popular websites and boasts more than 34 million registered users from around the world.

It has almost 46 million articles listed and up to 200,000 volunteers who edit and create them.

"Being featured on Wikipedia's homepage is a big deal,'' Schwede said.

"As a Kiwi, you can only be proud. Such a small nation - such a big impact, internationally, showing the world what is possible. Sheppard was right up there.

"But we carry on this proud position as illustrated by your three Prime Ministers article today.''