Waikato police are seeking sightings of a man seen in the area prior to a sexual assault of a woman in her Hamilton home.

A man, wearing a white or tan-coloured T-shirt, entered the woman's Dinsdale home about 1.45am on September 1. He was also thought to have had a bicycle.

The intruder, who wasn't known to the victim, then sexually assaulted her in her bed.

Police appealed for information and have been following up "positive lines of inquiry" have now released CCTV footage of a man, wearing a hoodie, walking in the vicinity of the incident about 45 minutes prior to the attack.

Hamilton police want to hear from anyone who recognises this hooded man or the driver of the ute outside the Dinsdale Office pub about 1am on September 1. Photo / Police

In the footage, the man can be seen walking down an alleyway between the Dinsdale Office pub and the old Hammer Hardware building in the Dinsdale Shopping Centre.

Detective Paul Van Der Zee today said they were still yet to identify the man in the video.

They wished to speak him because he was in the area at the time, not because he was a suspect.

"We've got nothing to suggest that he's involved but we want to eliminate him from the inquiry."

The man appeared to be stumbling his way down the alleyway as though he might be intoxicated. He's pictured wearing light coloured clothing with a satchel over his shoulder.

Van Der Zee said detectives were yet to identify the occupants of the ute which is pictured driving past the man, and were also still keen to talk to them as part of their investigation.

Anyone who may have seen anything or anyone unusual in the Dinsdale area at the time, or has information which could help the inquiry, is asked to contact Hamilton Police on (07) 858 6200.