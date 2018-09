A man is in a critical condition after being stabbed in the Eastern Bay of Plenty this morning.

Police received a report a man had been stabbed at a Waiotahe Valley Rd property near Ōpōtiki about 7.25am.

He was taken to Whakatāne Hospital.

Police said the people involved are known to each other and police know the identity of the offender and are working to find him.

A scene examination is under way at the address.