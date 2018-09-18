A home brothel on Auckland's North Shore where up to eight prostitutes are believed to be working has been ordered to cease operations.

Neighbours of the residential brothel in the Northcote cul-de-sac had complained about the business breaching Auckland Council rules.

Steve Pearce, the council's regulatory compliance manager, said its compliance investigations team has been working with the operator of the brothel.

"While the operator has attempted to meet the home occupation standards, this has not proven to be a viable solution," Pearce said.

"As such, our investigators have issued an abatement notice legally requiring that they cease operating."

Current rules allow for small owner-operated "home occupation" brothels. However, no more than four people could work in the business which could include two who didn't live there.

"We have been advised that the brothel has since closed, however we will be monitoring this to ensure that no further breaches occur," Pearce said.

Residents there had complained of parking issues and safety concerns since the brothel started operating about three months ago.

An occupant at the property said the house was also used as housing for international students from China.

Immigration New Zealand said it was against the rules for international students or any migrant on temporary visas to legally work in the sex industry.

Under the Prostitution Reform Act, only New Zealand citizens and residents can legally work in the sex industry.

The agency is urging anyone who knew about people breaching the rules, or people who were being forced to work in New Zealand illegally to contact them on 0508 558855 or the Labour Inspectorate on 0800 209020.