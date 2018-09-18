Those living in the upper North Island will be waking up to heavy bouts of rain as a sub-tropical low makes its way down the country.

But, the heavy rain should begin easing this morning with most of the country expected to have fine weather aside from some cloud coverage here and there.

A heavy rain watch is currently in place for Auckland and Northland this morning and a heavy rain warning was active for Great Barrier Island, MetService said.

"A sub-tropical low to the north of Cape Rēinga, which is directing a moist east to southeast flow over the upper North Island, moves slowly northeastwards Tuesday night and during Wednesday.

"Periods of heavy rain affecting northern New Zealand should ease during Wednesday morning."

Severe Weather Watch issued for NTHLD, AUCK, CORO https://t.co/RfAnyURfsB — Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) September 18, 2018

Looking ahead, a front preceded by strong northwesterlies would move over the lower South Island on Thursday bringing possibly warnable amounts of rain in Fiordland.

"The front over southern New Zealand continues to move northwards on Friday and weaken, while a low over the Tasman Sea tracks past the Far North of the North Island.

"There is uncertainty as to the track of this low, but at this stage the risk of severe weather affecting northern New Zealand is considered minimal."

MetService said a broad ridge of high pressure would then develop across the country from late Friday through Saturday.

Then, on Sunday a series of fronts would move over the South Island, followed by a colder southwesterly flow.

Next week was a different story with the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) warning of a cold snap.

Niwa warned not to "put away the winter woollies" as colder than average air made its way to the country.

Cold snap! 🔵🔵🔵



Keep an eye on the bubble of blue that marches from left to right in this temperature animation - it represents much colder than average air reaching NZ next week ☃️



Don't put away the winter woolies just yet & heads up farmers! pic.twitter.com/YdizU3YuqB — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) September 18, 2018

Today's weather

Whangārei

: Rain, gradually easing during morning to the odd shower but staying cloudy. Southeasterlies High 18C Low 14C

Auckland: Rain, easing this morning to isolated showers. Staying cloudy. Southeasterlies. High 19C Low 12C

Tauranga: Cloudy, with one or two showers. Southeasterly winds. High 19C Low 13C

Whanganui: Fine with east to southeast winds. High 21C Low9C

New Plymouth: Cloudy morning, then fine. Southeast winds. High 20C Low 9C

Napier: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Southerly winds. High 17C Low 12C

Wellington: Fine with light southerlies. High 17C Low 10C

Christchurch: Fine. Northeasterlies freshening this morning. High 15C Low 2C

Dunedin: Fine with high cloud. Northerlies. High 16C Low 6C