Dashcam footage has revealed the moment a New Zealander collided with a motorcyclist travelling on the wrong side of a Thai road.

The motorcyclist was killed in the collision.

The Buriram Times published a still image taken from the dashcam on the Kiwi driver's car.

It shows the motorcyclist on the wrong side of the road on a bridge in Rayong seconds before impact.

Advertisement

The New Zealand man survived.

The newspaper said the dead man was a 28-year-old local man named Worawut.

It reported that he was trying to save time by going the wrong way.

The New Zealand driver – in a Mitsubishi Space Wagon – was not named by the publication but was said to be 40 years old.

He reportedly told police that after going over the brow of the hill he could not brake in time to avoid the motorcyclist.