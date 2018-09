A person has died after falling down a lift shaft in Ohope, in the eastern Bay of Plenty earlier this evening.

Emergency services arrived at the incident on Pohutukawa Ave at around 5.10pm this evening.

The incident occurred at a residental address and the death has been referred to the coroner.

Fire and ambulance were also in attendance .

A police spokeswoman confirmed at 8.30pm that the person had died.