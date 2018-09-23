Bus drivers being beaten and children as young as 10 chanting gang slogans are among the reasons why the public bus service has suspended its Fordlands route.

Now, one Cityride bus driver is calling for a "peace settlement" between Wrigley Rd residents and the public buses to allow the service to start again.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council is working with Rotorua police to get buses back to Fordlands as residents become frustrated by the lack of communication.

The Cityride service, which goes through Wrigley Rd, has been suspended due to what the regional council described as "a series of incidents which put the safety of drivers and passengers at risk".

Advertisement

The Sunnybrook via Fordlands route originally turned from Sunset Rd, down Wrigley Rd, on to Bellingham Cres, Ford Rd and then back onto Sunset. It now goes straight down Sunset Rd.

The driver, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the problems were being caused by people as young as 10 chanting Black Power slogans who were holding up buses and "roughing up" the drivers; two incidents of which sparked the current ban on buses going to the area.

The driver called for a Māori person "with mana" to talk to the young people in the area and arrange a "peace settlement".

Ann-Marie Dittmer, who uses the bus route to get to work, said she was one of the "stranded residents" being let down by poor communication.

She said she saw a man waiting for a bus on Ford Rd and called the bus company to confirm whether any buses would be coming.

"He told me it was, so I thanked him and hung up, but it was way late so I called again and explained it was in the Rotorua Daily Post that the service had stopped.

"Eventually he told me there was no service and I explained it's not good enough, there aren't any 'no service' signs at the bus stops."

She said she eventually went down to the bus stop and told the people waiting there were no buses coming.

A regional council spokeswoman said residents' frustration was "totally understandable".

"[Regional] council is working with police and community groups to come up with a preventative solution."

She said once a firm plan was in place the regional council would do a leaflet drop along the affected route.

"There were too many incidents to turn a blind eye, with drivers being beaten and at least six reports in the last few months.

"We want to take the best action possible to make sure that people are safe."

The bus route will remain suspended until further notice.