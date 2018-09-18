A toddler is still in a critical condition after suffering a "medical event" at its Taupo home.

Emergency services were sent to the Broadlands property about 5.50pm yesterday.

It was initially thought the youngster was involved in a near drowning but it was later clarified as a "medical event", a police spokeswoman said.

A rescue helicopter was put on standby to help take the toddler to hospital but after being stabilised it was taken by a St John Ambulance crew to Rotorua Hospital.

The child has then been airlifted to Auckland's Starship Hospital.

A spokeswoman for the hospital this afternoon confirmed the child remained in a critical condition.