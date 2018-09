A Whanganui man has appeared in the Whanganui District Court charged with rape.

He pleaded not guilty. He also pleaded not guilty to two charges of unlawful sexual connection and two charges of breaching a protection order.

The man was handed tissues as he cried in the dock after being granted bail by Judge Chris Sygrove.

The man had been in custody since Friday.

He was also granted interim name suppression.

The man will reappear in the Whanganui District Court on December 23.