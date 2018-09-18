An Air New Zealand flight from Seattle to Auckland had to land with one engine down on Sunday following oil-pressure issues.

The pilots of NZ6092 on Sunday evening shut down one engine as a precaution on descent into Auckland after an indication in the cockpit of an oil pressure issue in the engine, an Air NZ spokeswoman said.

The aircraft, which was not carrying any passengers, landed without incident.

The spokeswoman said the problem had since been confirmed as relating to the transmission of information regarding oil pressure rather than any issue with the engine itself.

The issue comes after the manufacturer of the aircraft engine, Rolls-Royce, has faced issues with another one of its engine models.

The UK aero-engine maker has had turbine blade problems on the Trent 1000 Package C engines - a problem that first came to light in 2016.

Turbine blades have been corroding and cracking on certain variants of the engine, prompting more frequent shop visits and a huge schedule of repairs.

Air New Zealand said the aircraft involved in Sunday's incident had a Trent 1000 TEN series engine, not the Package C engine associated with the unscheduled global maintenance requirements.

However, the Financial Times reported in June that in March Rolls-Royce revealed that intermediate pressure turbine blades on the Trent 1000 TEN could be vulnerable to the same problems, although there was no evidence any had yet been affected. It said it would replace the blades from next year.