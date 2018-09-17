A Kiwi professor has ruled food "terrorism" an an ever-present threat after sewing needles were found in Australian strawberries.

The produce has been pulled from Kiwi shelves by both Woolworths NZ and Foodstuffs while the Australian Government conducts a federal investigation into the incident.

This comes after a massive recall across the Tasman, where the product was pulled from the shelves of a number of supermarkets after the discovery of strawberries spiked with needles across six regions in Australia.

At least six brands of strawberries appear to have been targeted including: Berry Obsession, Berry Licious, Love Berry, Donnybrook Berries, Delightful Strawberries and Oasis.

Queensland Police suspect the needles were deliberately planted in the punnets "obviously to injure somebody" or with another possible motive.

Last Thursday the Queensland Strawberry Growers Association revealed it suspected a disgruntled former employee was behind the contamination.

Professor of quality systems at Massey University Nigel Grigg said the more complex and internationalised a supply chain becomes, the harder it is to have effective control over what happens to the product.

Not what you want to see inside your fruit. Photo / Facebook

"Over time, most supply chains have grown to involve multiple intermediary organisations, and each is assumed to be taking ownership of quality at their point in the chain.

"However, any chain is only as strong as its weakest link, and integrity of the overall system is increasingly difficult to assure."

Grigg said there was ample opportunity for individuals who were so inclined to deliberately adulterate the product.

"Wilful sabotage and illegal behaviour is almost impossible to guard against, since inventive individuals can potentially adulterate product with metal, glass, wood, biological or chemical hazards and contaminants - past examples having included dead animals and bodily fluids," he said.

"As we have all experienced with air travel, the only safeguards would be airport-style security checks of all product carried out at ports of entry or by the final retailers.

"However, the costs of such security would be prohibitive, and it is hard to imagine what battery of tests could effectively identify all conceivable contaminants.

"Food 'terrorism' and illegal behaviour in national and international supply chains is not new and remains an ever-present threat. Consumer vigilance will always have to play a significant role."

While Australians are being urged to cut up or discard strawberries before consuming, currently no products in New Zealand stores have been affected.

Woolworths NZ and Foodstuffs previously told the Herald the halted distribution was a precautionary measure to keep customers safe.

Instead, New Zealand-grown strawberries will replace the Australian products due to the start of the new season.