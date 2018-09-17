Napier's controversial conference centre is called the War Memorial once more, with the name "Napier War Memorial Centre" being repainted onto the building on Monday.

However, the building will also be known as the Napier Conference Centre, a council spokesperson says.

"Guests or delegates who are invited or are attending an event will be given instructions to come to the Napier Conference Centre.

"Branding for the Napier Conference Centre remains on the building and doors to give guests a visual cue."

Napier City Councillor Kirsten Wise says she is thrilled to see the name "War Memorial" back on the building, but is not happy it is still co-branded.

"It's fantastic that it's back on there, but as far as I'm concerned it's still not satisfactory that we still have two names on the building," Wise said.

"You've got Napier Conference Centre around on the front, and now Napier War Memorial Centre around on the side wall."

She said she had voiced concerns about the co-branding since the decision was made.

"The explanation given for that is that otherwise people may not recognise it as being a conference facility and we may miss out on conference bookings because it doesn't have that name associated with it.

"Personally I really struggle with that, because in this modern age of Google search and other search engines, if people want to find a conference facility the word conference doesn't need to be in the name."

The council spokesperson said the decision to remove the words was based on industry feedback.

"The wording created an idea of a War Memorial Hall rather than a venue tailored specifically for the conference industry with breakout rooms, trade display areas, on site caterers etc," the spokesperson said.

Napier resident and ex Royal Air Force Craig Morley said it was nice to see the words 'War Memorial' back on the building.

"I'm pleased that there's something there," Morley said. "I had hoped it would be nice stainless or bronze proper letter plates that were put up there."

Council voted to rename the War Memorial the Napier Conference Centre in June 2016.

The decision to reinstate the name "Napier War Memorial Centre" was made in a council meeting on June 29 this year.

Napier's War Memorial was opened in July 1957, with a large portion of funding coming from the local community, as well as central government.

It was orginially known as the Napier War Memorial Hall, and has been renamed several times over the 61 years it has been open.