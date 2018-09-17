Police are looking for a man with hand tattoos after an armed robbery at a Porirua convenience store.

Shortly before 8pm on September 6, a man with a firearm demanded money and cigarettes from staff at the Corinna Superette before fleeing on foot, police said.

The alleged offender was wearing a brown T-shirt over a white hooded jersey or vest with three black stripes on the back, and a red long-sleeved top underneath.

He was wearing jeans that were ripped at the knees, and red Chuck Taylor boots.

The man has tattoos on his left hand. Photo / Supplied

Tattoos were visible on the alleged offender's left hand index finger and thumb.

No one was injured.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured or who has information about the incident is urged to contact Porirua Police on (04) 238 1400.

Information can also be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.