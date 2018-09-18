Whanganui iwi were sidelined in the sale of Whanganui District Council forests and land, Whanganui Land Settlement Negotiation Trust member George Matthews says.

The council has sold 1000ha of land and forest to Summit Forests New Zealand, a subsidiary of the Japanese multinational Sumitomo Corporation.

The nearly $13 million deal was signed last December, but awaited Overseas Investment Office approval, which was given last month.

Trust members wanted the option of buying the land only, Matthews said. It could have been kept in New Zealand hands and the trees could have been sold separately.

Advertisement

"There is very clear law in this country in the ability to separate land from trees. It's been around for a long time and it works," he said.

The trust asked to be considered on land only, and was told "it's all or nothing".

The council did not give the request enough consideration, Matthews said.

"When the title sale did go through I was pretty disappointed in our council. I think there could have been a better way, and I'm talking about looking after New Zealanders."

Conflict simmered for months over the sale, and flared up again when trust chairman Ken Mair saw the contract tender papers. They said the council had spoken with iwi groups and they had declined to be considered as purchasers.

Asked to comment on who was considered for the sale, the council responded with a written statement.

"The four iwi in the Whanganui District, Te Rūnanga o Tupoho, Ngā Rauru Kiitahi, Ngā Wairiki o Ngāti Apa and Te Rūnanga o Tamaupoko were consulted in April 2016 prior to the forests being placed on the market," it said.