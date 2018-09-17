Six men have been arrested and charged after a Manawatū dairy was robbed.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan said police arrested the group after an aggravated robbery in Bunnythorpe, near Palmerston North yesterday afternoon.

Sheridan said about 3.30pm a group of men entered Bunnythorpe Dairy armed with bats, and threatened the shop attendant.

"The group fled the dairy in a stolen vehicle, a white Mazda Atenza station wagon, registration number EZL477."

This vehicle was later found abandoned nearby.

Shortly after police stopped a second vehicle of interest on College St, Palmerston North.

Those inside were detained and charged in relation to the robbery.

Sheridan said the six men were aged 14, 15, 16, 17, 20 and 29 had been jointly charged with aggravated robbery.

They were expected to appear in the Palmerston North Court today.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the robbery or saw the white Mazda Atenza station wagon in the 24-hours prior to the robbery.

Information can be reported to the Palmerston North CIB on 06 351 3880 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.