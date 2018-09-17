Police are calling for the public's help after a large number of lambs were stolen from a Marlborough farm.

Between July 13 and September 15, 50 lambs were stolen from Ashmore Valley Vineyard paddocks on Grahams Rd in Fairhall.

The lambs were marked with yellow tags and had Ashmore written on them.

Marlborough Federated Farmers president Phillip Neal said he had never heard of that many lambs being stolen in the area.

"Most vineyards here have lambs in the off-season, they eat the grass and then they go prime to the works.

"They go in May and are not counted until later, some die of course and there always seems to be a few missing, from dying or from being pinched but I've never heard of that many being taken."

Anyone who had been in the area recently and had seen anything suspicious, or had information that might help police was urged to contact Blenheim Police on (03) 578 5279 and quote file number 180917/3619.

Information could also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.