A man and woman seriously injured in a crash on the Te Puke Highway yesterday are today recovering in Tauranga Hospital.

A 50-year-old Te Puke man and 39-year-old woman from Mount Maunganui suffered serious injuries when their cars collided between Welcome Bay Rd and Bell Rd just before 7am on Monday.

A Bay of Plenty District Health Board communications spokesman said the man and woman were both in a stable condition in hospital wards.

Sergeant Dan Roser of Tauranga police told the Bay of Plenty Times at the scene the female driver of the car and male driver of the ute involved were taken to Tauranga Hospital's emergency department in a serious but stable condition.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

There were no passengers or other cars involved. Roser said the crash happened on a bend.

The crash and the highway was closed for several hours before it reopened about midday.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND

Teen crash victim - Dad's grief: 'Even mountains fall down'

25 Jul, 2018 9:49am
2 minutes to read
BAY OF PLENTY TIMES

Motorcyclist killed in Te Puke crash named

10 Sep, 2017 10:22am
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

Two seriously injured in Te Puke Highway crash

17 Sep, 2018 12:27pm
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

Police name Pukehina crash victims

17 Sep, 2018 2:27pm
Quick Read