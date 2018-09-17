A man and woman seriously injured in a crash on the Te Puke Highway yesterday are today recovering in Tauranga Hospital.

A 50-year-old Te Puke man and 39-year-old woman from Mount Maunganui suffered serious injuries when their cars collided between Welcome Bay Rd and Bell Rd just before 7am on Monday.

A Bay of Plenty District Health Board communications spokesman said the man and woman were both in a stable condition in hospital wards.

Sergeant Dan Roser of Tauranga police told the Bay of Plenty Times at the scene the female driver of the car and male driver of the ute involved were taken to Tauranga Hospital's emergency department in a serious but stable condition.

Advertisement

There were no passengers or other cars involved. Roser said the crash happened on a bend.

The crash and the highway was closed for several hours before it reopened about midday.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.